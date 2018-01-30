Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Four Bishop Diego Players Make All-State Football Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2018 | 3:50 p.m.

Bishop Diego had four players selected to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team for medium schools.

Although Bishop Diego is a small school based on enrollment, the football team played in a medium-school division for the playoffs.

Jack Luckurst and John Harris were selected to the first team. Luckhurst, a junior, was named as the punter and Harris, a senior running back and outside linebacker, was chosen as a multi-purpose player on the squad.

Harris has committed to Columbia of the Ivy League.

Bishop Diego senior linebacker Ashton Borgeson earned second-team honors and senior defensive back Dylan Streett was picked to the third team.

Bishop Diego won the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title, the Division 3AA So Cal Regional and 3AA State Championship this past season.

Lompoc senior running back and Nevada commit Toa Taua of Lompoc was named to the second team.

Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhite, who led the Saints to the Southern Section Division 12 final, was picked to the third team as a multipurpose player.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 