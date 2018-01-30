Four Bishop Diego Players Make All-State Football Team

Football

Bishop Diego had four players selected to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team for medium schools.

Although Bishop Diego is a small school based on enrollment, the football team played in a medium-school division for the playoffs.

Jack Luckurst and John Harris were selected to the first team. Luckhurst, a junior, was named as the punter and Harris, a senior running back and outside linebacker, was chosen as a multi-purpose player on the squad.

Harris has committed to Columbia of the Ivy League.

Bishop Diego senior linebacker Ashton Borgeson earned second-team honors and senior defensive back Dylan Streett was picked to the third team.

Bishop Diego won the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title, the Division 3AA So Cal Regional and 3AA State Championship this past season.

Lompoc senior running back and Nevada commit Toa Taua of Lompoc was named to the second team.

Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhite, who led the Saints to the Southern Section Division 12 final, was picked to the third team as a multipurpose player.