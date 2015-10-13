Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Four Businesses Take Home Mayor’s Awards for Efforts Aimed at People with Disabilities

Jeffrey Harrison, Marlee King, David Noll, Mayor Helene Schneider, Mark Webb, Parker Anderson, Jack Norqual and Dee Duncan. Click to view larger
Jeffrey Harrison, Marlee King, David Noll, Mayor Helene Schneider, Mark Webb, Parker Anderson, Jack Norqual and Dee Duncan. (Aaron Bratkovics photo)
By Heather Wennergren for Mayor Helene Schneider | October 13, 2015 | 10:58 a.m.

Mayor Helene Schneider awarded four local organizations for their efforts to increase access and facilitate employment for people with disabilities.

The recipients were honored at this year’s 11th Annual Mayor’s Awards, a community breakfast event in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Pacific Resources International received an award for reflecting the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in its employment practices. Cullen Dorais is the newest employee and the first person with Autism to join the team.

Ice in Paradise received an award for the architectural layout of its new skating arena in Goleta, which touts full ADA accessibility including adapted locker rooms, specialized ramps to the ice, benches and viewing areas.

The Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Effort went to Mark Webb, food service director at Villa Santa Barbara. Webb has been a steadfast advocate for hiring people with disabilities and goes above and beyond to make sure they are successful in their work.

Mayor Schneider also awarded New Directions, a local non-profit, for its dedication to facilitating travel opportunities for people with disabilities. Since opening in 1985, Founder Dee Duncan has taken over 17,000 people with intellectual impairment on “trips of a lifetime”.

Keynote speaker Brenda Premo, founding director of Western University’s Harris Family Center for Disability and Health Policy, shared her insightful historical and personal perspective on shaping the Americans with Disabilities Act. 

Mayor Schneider commented on the immense progress made, and celebrated the bicentennial anniversary of the ADA this year.

Moving forward she encouraged the community to continue “reflecting the spirit of the law,” by broadening access to all people in years to come.

People with disabilities are often highly recommended by their employers, particularly for their dedication to their work. Employers interested in learning more about resources like job coaching or being part of the event should contact Heather Wennergren at [email protected].

— Heather Wennergren represents Mayor Helene Schneider.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 