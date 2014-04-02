Four Central Coast Students Earn Military Academy Appointments

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced on Wednesday that four Central Coast high school students, nominated by the congresswoman, were offered appointments at the nation’s top military academies.

Vittoria Comin was offered an appointment at the U.S. Naval Academy. Comin ranks sixth out of her class of 323 students at Atascadero High School. She plays both softball and water polo and has participated in regional and national speech and debate contests. She is also a student body leader for the 2013-14 school year. She attended the Summer Seminar at West Point Military Academy in 2013 and is a member of the U.S. Army Reserves as a combat medic.

Nathaniel Jostes has accepted an appointment at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Jostes ranks 17th out of his class of 342 at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, with a 4.24 weighted grade point average. He participates in student government — this year he is the vice president for the class of 2014 Associated Student Body Class — and during his time at Cabrillo High has played football, soccer and baseball and run track and field.

Jack Empey was offered an appointment at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Empey has a 4.1 GPA at Arroyo Grande High School. He plays varsity volleyball as well as varsity water polo, where he was chosen for the All-CIF team. He also works on the school yearbook and is a member of the Key Club.

John Miles accepted an appointment at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Miles has a 4.2 weighted grade point average at Arroyo Grande High School, where he also runs track and field and has served as the captain of the cross country team. He has also held various jobs throughout high school and volunteered for numerous groups.

“These four students have endured a rigorous application and nomination process and have proven themselves to be the best of the best. Each of these students are hardworking leaders in their communities, dedicated to the service of our nation,” Capps said. “I was honored to nominate all four of them for these competitive appointments and am so proud that the Central Coast will be well represented in the service academies next fall. I wish all of them nothing but the best.”

Capps will also be attending an All Service Academy forum for those interested in getting more information on attending a service academy. The forum will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.