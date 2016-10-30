Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Family Gathering Offers Glimpse of Tribal Culture, Customs, Stories

By — Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. | October 30, 2016 | 9:07 a.m.

Four local Chumash tribes will host a day of traditional Chumash festivities and education for their communities and the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The free event will celebrate Chumash culture and showcase the diversity of the Chumash tribes, the revitalization efforts of Chumash communities, and the rich traditions of the indigenous peoples of this region.

Participating in the gathering are the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians, Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini (Northern Chumash Tribe) from the tri-counties area.

Activities will be found throughout the serene grounds of the Museum of Natural History. Demonstrations and activities include basket-weaving, storytelling, dancing, singing and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about traditional Chumash foods, play traditional Chumash games, and buy native Chumash jewelry and other items.

This is the first event of its kind to be held at the museum and offers a chance for the public to see and participate in indigenous Chumash traditions and meet the tribe members in person.

The museum has partnered with the Channel Islands National Park to put on the gathering and will be presenting a live feed from Anacapa Island as one of the many offerings throughout the day. In addition, there will be a panel session focused on best practices for teaching Chumash culture in the classroom.

The museum and National Park Service are both celebrating their centennial years, making this a cooperative event honoring a community of importance to both organizations.

— Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 