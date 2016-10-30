Chumash Family Gathering Offers Glimpse of Tribal Culture, Customs, Stories

Four local Chumash tribes will host a day of traditional Chumash festivities and education for their communities and the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The free event will celebrate Chumash culture and showcase the diversity of the Chumash tribes, the revitalization efforts of Chumash communities, and the rich traditions of the indigenous peoples of this region.

Participating in the gathering are the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians, Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini (Northern Chumash Tribe) from the tri-counties area.

Activities will be found throughout the serene grounds of the Museum of Natural History. Demonstrations and activities include basket-weaving, storytelling, dancing, singing and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about traditional Chumash foods, play traditional Chumash games, and buy native Chumash jewelry and other items.

This is the first event of its kind to be held at the museum and offers a chance for the public to see and participate in indigenous Chumash traditions and meet the tribe members in person.

The museum has partnered with the Channel Islands National Park to put on the gathering and will be presenting a live feed from Anacapa Island as one of the many offerings throughout the day. In addition, there will be a panel session focused on best practices for teaching Chumash culture in the classroom.

The museum and National Park Service are both celebrating their centennial years, making this a cooperative event honoring a community of importance to both organizations.

— Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.