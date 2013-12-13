Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Four Charged in Goleta Prostitution Investigation

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 13, 2013 | 2:06 p.m.

Four people are facing charges stemming from an investigation into alleged prostitution at two Goleta massage parlors, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Search warrants were served this week at New Life Day Spa, 5631 Calle Real, and Total Relax Massage in the 5730 Hollister Ave., said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"During the investigation, undercover detectives went into each business posing as a new patron requesting a massage," Hoover said. "In each incident, the undercover detective was solicited for sexual activity by the masseuse, which was declined."

At New Life Day Spa, Ling Zhang, 52, was cited and released for solicitation of prostitution and Guilan Wang, 54, was cited for multiple Labor Code violations, Hoover said.

During the search of this business, an assault rifle was recovered and seized pending further investigation, she added.

At Total Relax Massage, Guo Ping Huang, 53, was cited and released for solicitation of prostitution and Lanqing Absher, 52, was cited for multiple Labor Code violations, Hoover said.

Sheriff's investigators were assisted on the case by personnel from the county District Attorney’s Office, the city of Goleta Code Enforcement, and the state Employment Development Department.

Anyone with information regarding possible criminal activity at these massage parlors or other similar types of businesses is asked to call the sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau at 805.681.4175 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

