Four Charged with Murder in Stabbing Death of Boy on Fourth of July

Three of the defendants are juveniles who are being charged as adults. One of them is the victim's older brother.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 9, 2008 | 11:06 p.m.

The fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy on Cabrillo Boulevard just before Santa Barbara’s annual Fourth of July celebration has led the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office to press murder and gang charges against one man and three boys, all of whom have been charged as adults.

The four charged with the murder of Emmanuel Roldan are Miguel Marquez, 21; Victor Arroyo, 15; Daniel Cervantes, 15; and the victim’s brother, David Roldan, 17.

All live in Santa Barbara and are believed to be members of a Westside gang, said Joshua Lynn, a chief trial deputy with the District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to being charged with murder, the four are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang. They also are being charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of another 15-year-old boy around the same time.

The charges were filed by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Smith.

Charges have not been filed against the four other adults and three other juveniles also arrested in connection with the stabbing, officials said.

The slaying was eerily similar to two others that occurred last year, in that juveniles will be tried as adults for the deaths of teenagers. In March 2007, 15-year-old Angel Linares was fatally stabbed on State Street. Last July, 16-year-old Lorenzo Valentin Carachure was fatally stabbed on Pascual Street.

