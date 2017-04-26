Four County Schools Go to Head of Class With Gold Ribbon Status

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced last week that 275 middle schools and high schools are being honored under the Gold Ribbon Schools Awards Program.

Included among the schools honored were four Santa Barbara County schools: Jonata Middle School of the Buellton Unified School District; Dos Pueblos High School, La Colina Jr. High School, and Santa Barbara Junior High School, all from the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Jonata, Dos Pueblos, and Santa Barbara Junior High have also received an award for being Title I Academic Achieving Schools.

“This is a well deserved recognition, and we congratulate each school on the team effort that goes into the quest for excellence and student success,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

“The skill, vision and caring of the teachers, parents and administrators at these schools enrich the classroom experience and make a remarkable difference for children,” Cirone said.

Schools applied for the award based on a model program or practice their school has adopted that includes standards-based activities, projects, strategies and practices that can be replicated by other local educational agencies. The award acknowledged elementary schools last year.

The Gold Ribbon Awards recognize California schools that have made gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education.

These include the California Standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics, California English Language Development Standards, and Next Generation Science Standards.

The 2017 Gold Ribbon Schools as well as the 2017 Exemplary Program recipients, Title I Academic Achieving Award Schools, 2017 Green Ribbon Schools, 2017 Civic Learning Award Schools, and the National Blue Ribbon Schools from 2016 (including Los Olivos School), will be honored in May during regional ceremonies in Costa Mesa, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Visalia and Sacramento.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.