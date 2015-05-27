Four Designs Revealed as Winners for Lompoc’s First Creative Crosswalks Project

The contest, funded by a grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation, will turn asphalt into artwork at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue in Old Town

The wine industry, California’s state flower, artist’s tools and a whimsical design based on native symbols soon will adorn asphalt in Old Town Lompoc.

Four designs from three women were revealed Wednesday night as the winners of Lompoc’s first creative crosswalks project.

More than 50 entries were submitted in the Lompoc Creative Crossings contest to turn plain crosswalks at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue into canvasses for artwork, under a program funded by a grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation really does believe that a strong arts and culture sector is really essential to a strong economy and the vitality of a community,” said Sharyn Main, senior community investment officer for the foundation. “Lompoc, of course, is known as the City of Arts and Flowers and this project certainly does exemplify that. ... As I look at these pieces today, I can’t help but feel the pride of this community.”

During an intense two hours, a panel of seven judges picked the winners featuring familiar and whimsical designs, according to Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.

Along with bragging rights, the winners, all from Lompoc, received $500 for each design.

Marlee Bedford, 25, actually had two entries in the final four. One features wine glasses, bottles and grapes while the other shows artist’s utensils lying side by side.

Dionne Lugue, 17, submitted an entry that incorporates California’s state flower — the golden poppy.

Devyn Adams, 22, won for her graphic design depicting the variety of historic native symbols and is meant to engage children who use the crosswalks.

The artwork will be added to the asphalt Aug. 21 during the final night of this summer’s Olde Town Market, according to Costa.

With winning designs selected, stencils now will be created so creative crosswalks can be painted.

The idea for creative crosswalks stemmed from an article, “75 Seriously Fun Ways to Make Your Town More Playful,” shared by the California Park & Recreation Society, JoAnne Plummer, Lompoc’s recreation manager.

Costa said she filed the idea away and remembered it after looking at grant opportunities on the Santa Barbara Foundation website which included “Creative Communities.”

“They really wanted folks to generate economic activity, create culture, support local young artists and I figured this was perfect,” Costa said.

Costa assembled a team of partners from the Lompoc arts community, government agencies and business groups.

“Our idea is we wanted to enhance the pedestrian experience, enhance the public art experience and enhance the economic impact to local businesses,” Costa said. “We think this project is all of that and more.”

The original grant application sought to complete seven crosswalks, but the foundation funded four.

Lompoc City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller, who has a background in public works, said anything that helps add to the pedestrian experience and community’s walkability is a good thing.

“I am looking forward to this intersection being done here, but I think it would really pay off if we could do this at multiple locations,” he said, as those in the audience applauded.

