Wrestling
Four Dos Pueblos Wrestlers in ‘Bash’ Semifinals
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| December 9, 2016 | 8:54 p.m.
Dos Pueblos placed four wrestlers in the semifinals at the Bash at the Beach Invitational at Edison High in Huntington Beach on Friday.
Ryan Fidel and Erick Nisich, who each won five matches last week at the Corona del Mar Duals, advanced to the semifinals in the 138- and 285-pound weight classes, respectively.
Also advancing are Kade Uyesaka at 113 pounds and Will Yamasaki at 182.
