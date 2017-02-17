Four Dos Pueblos Wrestlers in CIF Divisional Semifinals

Wrestling

Four Dos Pueblos wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Divisional Championships at Brea-Olinda on Friday.

The Chargers are competing in the Southern Divisional.

Three-time Channel League champion Ryan Fidel led the way for the Chargers, reaching the semis in the 138-pound weight class. Kade Uyesaka (113), Noam Dessilbourg (160) and Will Yamasaki (170) were the other semifinalists.

Eight wrestlers are in the consolation bracket, still with a shot a making the CIF Masters Meet. They include Sean Yamasaki (106), Diego Cruz (120), Josh Coronado (126), Aidan Yamasaki (132), Conner Lee (145), Tommy Johnson (152), Joel Garcia (195) and Will Fader (285).

Dos Pueblos is in second place as a team.

The meet continues on Saturday.