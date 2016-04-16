Four Homers Help Daniel Butler Win 9th Game for Westmont

Baseball

A pair of two-run home runs by Alex Bush and eight shutout innings on the mound from Daniel Butler helped power NAIA No. 7 Westmont to an 8-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over Hope International (19-22-1, 9-13) on Friday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.

The Warriors scored seven of their eight runs by virtue of four home runs.



The victory was the 20th of Butler's career against just two losses and ties his win-loss record from last year at 9-1. Butler, who threw 109 pitches, gave up just six hits while striking out 13.



Michael Stefanic led off the bottom of the first inning by driving the ball down the right field line for a double. A sacrifice bunt by Michael Frigon advanced Stefanic to third before Bush belted a 2-1 count over the right field fence.

Westmont added a run in the second inning after Alika McGuire reached on a two-out infield single. A single to left by Andrew Devian advanced McGuire to second before Stefanic singled to center to drive in the Warriors' centerfielder.In the third inning, Jarrett Costa unleashed a two-out solo home run to right-center field to put the Warriors on top 4-0.Frigon reached on an infield single to short in the fifth inning to set-up Bush's encore. Bush obliged by turning an 0-1 pitch into a blast down the right field line that stay fair on its way past the foul pole.The Warriors' final home run of the game came in the eighth inning after lead-off batter Derek Rodigo was hit by a pitch. Third baseman Graylin Derke went deep for the Warriors to tally his third home run in as many games and his fifth of the season.The win by the Warriors (33-7, 18-4 GSAC) secured a spot in the GSAC Tournament that will be conducted May 9-12 at a location to be determined.