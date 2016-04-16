Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Four Homers Help Daniel Butler Win 9th Game for Westmont

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | April 16, 2016 | 1:59 a.m.

A pair of two-run home runs by Alex Bush and eight shutout innings on the mound from Daniel Butler helped power NAIA No. 7 Westmont  to an 8-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over Hope International (19-22-1, 9-13) on Friday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.

The Warriors scored seven of their eight runs by virtue of four home runs.
 
The victory was the 20th of Butler's career against just two losses and ties his win-loss record from last year at 9-1. Butler, who threw 109 pitches, gave up just six hits while striking out 13.
 
Michael Stefanic led off the bottom of the first inning by driving the ball down the right field line for a double. A sacrifice bunt by Michael Frigon advanced Stefanic to third before Bush belted a 2-1 count over the right field fence.


 
Westmont added a run in the second inning after Alika McGuire reached on a two-out infield single. A single to left by Andrew Devian advanced McGuire to second before Stefanic singled to center to drive in the Warriors' centerfielder.
 
In the third inning, Jarrett Costa unleashed a two-out solo home run to right-center field to put the Warriors on top 4-0.
 
Frigon reached on an infield single to short in the fifth inning to set-up Bush's encore. Bush obliged by turning an 0-1 pitch into a blast down the right field line that stay fair on its way past the foul pole.
 
The Warriors' final home run of the game came in the eighth inning after lead-off batter Derek Rodigo was hit by a pitch. Third baseman Graylin Derke went deep for the Warriors to tally his third home run in as many games and his fifth of the season.
 
The win by the Warriors  (33-7, 18-4 GSAC) secured a spot in the GSAC Tournament that will be conducted May 9-12 at a location to be determined.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 