Four Injured, Driver Arrested in Alleged DUI Crash in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 11, 2015 | 8:47 a.m.

Estaban Cardona

Four people were injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in north Santa Maria allegedly caused by a drunken driver, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 12:45 a.m. at North Broadway and Taylor Street, Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

He said a 2011 Chevy Silverado was headed north on Broadway when it slammed broadside into an eastbound 2007 Ford Mustang that had run a red light.

Three people in the Mustang, including an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, Valle said.

Extensive extrication, including removing the Mustang’s doors and roof, was required to free the victims, according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Mike Barneich.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The injured were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Mustang, Estaban Cardona, 18, of Santa Maria, was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI and child endangerment, Valle said.

