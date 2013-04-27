Four Injured in Highway 154 Head-On Crash in Los Olivos

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 154 in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were called out at about 1:45 p.m. for the accident, which occurred in the 2600 block of Highway 154, said fire Engineer Paul Christensen.

Two people suffered moderate injuries, and were taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Christensen said.

Two others suffered minor injuries, and were taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, he said.

Their names, hometowns and details on their injuries were not available, Christensen said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .