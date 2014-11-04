Four Injured in Back-to-Back Santa Maria Collisions

Four people were injured in two unrelated vehicle accidents that occurred minutes apart late Monday night in Santa Maria.

The first collision occurred at about 10:45 p.m. at Stowell Road and College Drive, said Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a patient with moderate injuries trapped in a vehicle, and a critically injured man lying in the roadway, said Battalion Chief Rick Bertram of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

A GMC Yukon driven by Jose Alberto Gutierrez-Carlos, 21, of Santa Maria was westbound on Stowell when it slammed into the rear of a Nissan Sentra driven by Feliciano Guerrero, 59, of Granada Hills, Valle said.

"The collision caused the GMC Yukon to spin and roll, which caused Gutierrez-Carlos to be ejected from his vehicle," Valle said.

Gutierrez-Carlos was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries, Valle said, while Guerrero was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Just minutes after that crash, emergency personnel were dispatched to Enos Drive and Miller Street, where a Chrysler 300 driven by Juan Salazar, 29, of Santa Maria collided with a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Jonathan Lara, 19, of Santa Maria, Valle said.

Lara had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was transported to Marian, where he was listed in critical condition, Valle said.

"Salazar, who attempted to leave the scene, was detained by witnesses and arrested by police for felony DUI, felony hit and run, and driving while unlicensed," Valle said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

