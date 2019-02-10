4 Injured in Head-On Collision on Highway 1 Near Lompoc

A head-on collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc sent four people to the hospital Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 8:30 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Deparment and the Vandenberg Fire Department were dispatched to Highway 1 at the intersection with Santa Lucia Canyon. said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The crash reportedly involved a Dodge truck and a sedan, according to emergency dispatch reports.

One person had moderate injuries and was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, Zaniboni said.

Three others had minor injuries and were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

All lanes of the highway were blocked for a short time with debris reportedly all over the road, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office will investigate the cause of the crash.

