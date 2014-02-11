Four Injured in Highway 101 Accidents Near Summerland

Two separate wrecks occurred near Evans Avenue, according to the CHP

Four people were injured early Tuesday in two separate vehicle collisions that backed up traffic on Highway 101 near Summerland for about an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. to report of a vehicle accident in the southbound freeway lanes just south of Evans Avenue, said CHP Officer John Gutierrez.

Four people were injured in two separate crashes, with one involving four vehicles and the other affecting three, Gutierrez said.

One vehicle was involved in both accidents, he said, but the cause of the collisions was still under investigation.

Two people complaining of neck pain were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Gutierrez said.

Another person complained of head pain, and a fourth suffered lacerations on the chin and forehead.

Gutierrez said traffic was backed up for about an hour, although the southbound lanes were never completely closed.

