Four Injured in Multivehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Goleta

Four people sustained minor injuries Saturday afternoon in a multivehicle crash on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred at about 1:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway, just north of Fairview Avenue, in the construction zone, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the freeway was shut down for a time while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

Four people reported minor injuries, and two were transported to the hospital, Zaniboni said.

The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

