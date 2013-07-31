Four People Injured in Tour Bus Collision in Solvang

Four people were injured Wednesday when a tour bus collided with another vehicle in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Capt. David Sadecki said authorities responded at 11:55 a.m. to a report of a vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Mission Drive in Solvang.

Two people sustained moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, with a total of three people transported to area hospitals via American Medical Response ambulance, Sadecki said.

A Calstar helicopter was canceled.

“The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

No other details were immediately available.

