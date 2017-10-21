Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:12 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
Football

Four Interceptions Spark Cate to Upset of No. 7 Upland Christian

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 21, 2017 | 6:45 p.m.

After a frustrating league loss last week to Villanova, Cate bounced back with a solid 34-20 non-league football victory over the No. 7-ranked Upland Christian Academy Eagles on Saturday.

The win pushes Cate's record to 4-3.

In an 8-man football rarity, the two sides held each other scoreless in the first quarter.

The defense of Dalton Phillips and Will Bowlin kept the Eagles scoreless in that first frame.

The visiting Eagles got the scoring started with about 9 minuets left in the second quarter. Cate responded on a 2-yard touchdown run from Jack Deardorff  to go ahead 7-6.

After another Upland Christian score, Cate found the end zone again on a 13-yard run from Drew Anastasio. Cate scored just before the half on a 25-yard pitch-and-catch from Deardorff  to Bowlin  and the Rams led 20-12 at the break.

The lone third quarter score came on the defense end for Cate. Patrick Armstrong picked off an Eagles pass and returned it 50 yards to the house.

In the fourth quarter, Anastasio pounded the ball in from 14 yards out.

The Eagles would score once more but wouldn't get any closer. 

The Cate defense was stellar. The Rams caused four turnovers on the day, including two interceptions from Armstrong. Bowling and Phillips  also had picks.

"This was a great game for us," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "We had plenty of questions about ourselves and we answered a lot of them today. We played hard against a talented team and I hope we don't forget how talented we can be. I'm proud of the effort from our guys."

The Rams head into rivalry week as they welcome the Thacher Toadson Saturday. Kickoff for that game will be 2 p.m. 

 

