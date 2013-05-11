Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Four Jailed in Drug Bust Near Franklin School

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 11, 2013 | 12:55 p.m.

Gabriel Eduardo Alvarez
Four people are facing a variety of felony drug charges following a three-week investigation into narcotics activity near Franklin School, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The investigation began after police received a citizen’s complaint of suspected drug activity centered on a residence in the 1100 block of East Mason Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

A search warrant for the home was served Wednesday afternoon, Harwood said, and detectives found quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, and paraphernalia associated with the preparation and sales of drugs.

Gabriel Eduardo Alvarez, 20, who resides at the house with his 17-year-old girlfriend, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale, manufacture of a controlled substance, transportation of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of concentrated cannabis.

“When interviewed, Alvarez acknowledged selling methamphetamine and heroin,” Harwood said.

Alvarez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $30,000.

Manuel Carlos Cabrera
His girlfriend, who was not identified because she is a minor, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale, and possession of heroin for sale. She was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Also arrested at the home were Manuel Carlos Cabrera, 20, and Lisa Ybarra, 43, Harwood said.

Cabrera was booked for alleged possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of hydrocodone, and possession of concentrated cannabis, with bail set at $30,000.

Ybarra was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, with bail set at $10,000.

Lisa Ybarra
A fifth suspect, Pedro Omar Palencia, 31, of Santa Barbara, was cited for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

