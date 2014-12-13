Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Four Juveniles Arrested in Santa Maria Robbery

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 13, 2014 | 8:17 a.m.

Four juvenile gang members were arrested early Saturday for allegedly robbing a man and beating him with a baseball bat, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m., a motorcycle officer on patrol came across a fight in the parking lot of a convenience store at Broadway and Bunny Street, Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

The officer was able to detain a male juvenile, while three others fled on foot.

The officer was then approached by a man who reported that he had just been robbed, Schneider said.

Officers searched the neighborhood and quickly located the other suspects.

The victim identified the four juveniles as the ones who attacked him, and they were arrested on robbery and gang-related charges, Schneider said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

The bat used in the robbery was recovered, along with her evidence, Schneider said.

The suspects, whose names were not released because they are minors, were booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.

