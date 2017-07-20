Four Local Girls Named to USA Water Polo Junior National Team for World Championships

Water Polo

Four local girls have been named by USA Water Polo to the Junior National Team for the upcoming FINA Women's Junior World Championships in Volos, Greece.

Abbi Hill and Ryanne Neushul of Dos Pueblos High and San Marcos graduate and incoming USC freshman Paige Hauschild were chosen to the 13-player roster while DP's Jewel Roemer was named as an alternate. All four players, plus USC's Amanda Longan are members of the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.

The Junior World Championships are taking place Sept. 3-9. Team USA opens against Croatia on Sept. 3. The other group-play games are against New Zealand and Spain.

Hauschild will be adding another stamp to her passport. She is currently playing for the U.S. women's senior national team at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Last month, she was with the senior team World League Super Final in China and won a gold medal.

In May, Hauschild, Hill, Neushul, Roemer and Longan played for the senior team at the Intercontinental Cup in Davis earned a silver medal.



2017 FINA Women's Junior World Championship Roster (Hometown/School/USAWP Club)

GK – Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

GK – Carlee Kapana (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/Newport Beach HS)

A - Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/San Marcos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

C - Ava Johnson (Walnut Creek, CA/Las Lomas HS/680 Water Polo)

C - Abbi Hill (Santa Barbara, CA/Dos Pueblos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

D - Bayley Weber (Los Alamitos, CA/Los Alamitos HS/SET)

D - Rachel Whitelegge(Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/Newport Beach HS/SET)

U - Ryann Neushul (Goleta, CA/Dos Pueblos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

A - Sarah Klass (Danville, CA/San Ramon Valley HS/680 Water Polo)

A - Lexi Liebowitz (Danville, CA/San Ramon Valley HS/680 Water Polo)

U -Denise Mammolito (Rancho Cucamongo, Ca/USC/CHAWP)

A -Chloe Harbilas (Newport Beach, CA/Newport HS/CDM Aquatics)

A -Val Ayala (Santa Ana, CA/Foothill HS/SOCAL)



Alternates:

Maddie Johnston (Menlo Park, CA/Sacred Heart Prep/680 Water Polo)

Maddie Tagg (Orinda, CA/California/680 Water Polo)

Jewel Roemer (Santa Barbara, CA/Dos Pueblos HS/Santa Barbara 805)