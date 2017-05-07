Four Local Players Score Goals in Team USA’s Shootout Win Over Australia

Water Polo

Paige Hauschild, Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, and Jewel Roemer all played a part in Team USA’s exciting 9-7 shootout victory over Australia in a battle of unbeaten women's water polo teams in the final match of pool play at the FINA Intercontinental Cup on Saturday night in Davis.

Hauschild, a San Marcos High senior bound for USC, tied the score at 5-5 with 1:25 left in the fourth period to send the game into a penalty-shot shootout.

Australia’s Rowie Webster, a two-time Olympian and London Olympic Games bronze medalist, scored four goals in the first three quarters to hand her team a 4-1 lead. Team USA battled back with a Melissa Seidemann goal to draw within two before Hill nailed a shot from on top to make the score 4-3. Hill is a sophomore at Dos Pueblos.

Australia scored to lead 5-4 late in the fourth quarter before Hauschild shot from outside to tie the game with 1:25 left.

A 5-5 final in regulation led to a shootout where USA’s Thea Walsh blocked Australia’s first shot. Lexie Leibowitz scored to put USA up 6-5. Webster equalized before Hauschild converted for 7-6 USA lead.

Australia responded and Santa Barbara’s Roemer (Dos Pueblos freshman) buried her shot to the high right corner for an 8-7 USA lead. Walsh blocked Olympian Hannah Buckling’s shot, giving Neushul the chance to ice the match. The Dos Pueblos junior did so to the lower left side and USA defeated Australia 9-7.

"Australia was a tough competitor and we were really looking forward to the opportunity to play them," said Hauschild. "We learned a lot about their style of play as well as how to improve our own game tonight, and we are looking forward to playing them again tomorrow.”

Team USA meets Australia for the championship on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/USAWP/