Four Local Schools Go to Head of The Class

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson recently announced the names of schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools for 2018 and four schools from Santa Barbara County were included. They are:

Foothill Elementary, Goleta Union School District

Kellogg Elementary, Goleta Union School District

Montecito Union, Montecito Union School District

Adams Elementary, Santa Barbara Unified School District

The award reflects each school’s success in making exceptional gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education for all students.

“Your success is a direct result of your dedicated and talented staff, as well as your supportive school community,” Torlakson said in a notice to principals and superintendents of schools that were recognized.

“We join educators and community members in congratulating our schools from Santa Barbara County selected for this great honor,” said Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

“It’s a tremendous recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire school community and its partners,” she said.

Representatives from recognized schools are invited to attend the California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony on May 3 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

Sponsored in part by California Casualty, the event includes photos with the state superintendent, a reception, and dinner with student entertainment and speakers.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.