Beach Volleyball

Four Local Youth Teams Earn Berths in Beach Volleyball’s Cal Cup Championships

Linnea Skinner spikes Devan Randolph set Click to view larger
Linnea Skinner of Santa Barbara blasts a set from partner Devan Randolph during the girls 18-under finals of the CBVA Premier Tour event at East Beach. Skinner and Randolph defeated Erika Foreman and Kalee Graff for the title. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 18, 2018

Four Santa Barbara area youth beach volleyball doubles teams qualified for the Cal Cup by winning their age groups at the California Beach Volleyball Association’s Premier Tour Stop at East Beach on Tuesday.

The CBVA holds 12 Premier Tour events for junior players at beaches from San Diego to Santa Cruz. The winners at each event are invited to the Cal Cup, the Premier Tour Championships, on Aug. 25, in Manhattan Beach.

In girls competition on Tuesday, the local team of Portia Sherman and Ashley Johnson booked a spot in the Cal Cup by winning the 14-under division. Also winning was the team of Devan Randolph and Linnea Skinner in the 18U division. They defeated the local duo of Erika Foreman and Kalee Graff.

On the boys side, Raglan Year and Cameron Earls won the 12U title, while Toby Still and Ryan Feller topped Jacob Yinger-Niko Cvitanic in all-local final for the 16U title.

The other age-group boys champions were Jack Walmer-Jack Mitchell at 18U and Ryan Sprague-Miko Bakos at 14U.

The team of London Wijay-Malyssa Cawa won the girls 12U title and Sydnee Broadway-Noelle Weintraub took top honors in the 16U division.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

