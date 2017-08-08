4 Long Beach Residents Arrested for Carpinteria Commercial Burglaries

Authorities say two men and two juveniles allegedly broke into Padaro Beach Grill and Taco Grande early Tuesday

Two 18-year-olds and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly breaking into the Padaro Beach Grill and Taco Grande in Carpinteria early Tuesday morning.

The first break-in occurred about 3 a.m. at the Padaro Grill, at 3765 Santa Claus Lane, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy was patrolling the area and heard an alarm coming from the Padaro Grill, and discovered someone had broken through the front door, Lt. Kevin Huddle said.

About four minutes later, a person called 9-1-1 to report that he heard the sound of glass breaking and an alarm going off at Taco Grande, at 1096 Casitas Pass Rd.

The witness said he saw two men running from the scene, where they got into a vehicle that sped away, according to authorities.

A few minutes after the call, a vehicle with four men inside sped past a sheriff’s deputy who was helping set up a perimeter at the Padaro Grill burglary scene, and onto southbound Highway 101.

The Ventura Police Department pulled over the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, at 3:39 a.m. and arrested the men inside, with the help of the sheriff's deputy who spotted the vehicle speeding away in Carpinteria, Huddle said.

Authorities also allegedly found burglary tools inside the vehicle, Huddle said.

Authorities arrested Colby Penn, 18, and Rodney Shorter, 18, both from Long Beach.

They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and possession of burglary tools. Shorter was also booked for falsely identifying himself to authorities. Bail for both men was set at $20,000.

Two 17-year-olds, also from Long Beach, were both booked into the Santa Maria Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

Their names and booking photos are not being released since they are juveniles.

