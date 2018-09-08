4 Men Arrested After Drive-By Paintball Gun Assault in Isla Vista

Four Ventura County men were arrested on suspicion of felony assault and conspiracy after allegedly shooting a paintball gun at pedestrians in Isla Vista on Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol received a report shortly after midnight of occupants in a moving vehicle firing at pedestrians with a paintball gun on the 6600 block of Picasso Road and the 700 block of Camino Del Sur, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

Deputies contacted a victim, who had sustained injuries to his chest, arm and leg after being shot by the paintball gun, Calderon said.

Witnesses described the car as a small, black compact automobile to law enforcement.

The area was searched for the suspect car, and it was located at the corner of Picasso and Camino Pescadero.

"A paintball gun was discovered in plain view at the feet of a rear passenger," Calderon said. "There was also a bag of paintballs in the vehicle and a paintball in one of the passengers’ pockets."

The four men inside the car were identified as Elliot Couillard, 19, of Ventura, Jelani Bell, 20, of Oxnard, Alonzo Gude, 21, of Ventura, and Marques Rusell, 21, of Oxnard.

All men were arrested on suspicion of felony assault and conspiracy, Calderon said.

They remained in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $30,000, Calderon said on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

