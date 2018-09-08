Saturday, September 8 , 2018, 4:52 pm | A Few Clouds 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

4 Men Arrested After Drive-By Paintball Gun Assault in Isla Vista

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 8, 2018 | 1:40 p.m.
Elliot Couillard Click to view larger
Elliot Couillard
Jelani Bell Click to view larger
Jelani Bell

Four Ventura County men were arrested on suspicion of felony assault and conspiracy after allegedly shooting a paintball gun at pedestrians in Isla Vista on Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol received a report shortly after midnight of occupants in a moving vehicle firing at pedestrians with a paintball gun on the 6600 block of Picasso Road and the 700 block of Camino Del Sur, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

Deputies contacted a victim, who had sustained injuries to his chest, arm and leg after being shot by the paintball gun, Calderon said.

Witnesses described the car as a small, black compact automobile to law enforcement.

The area was searched for the suspect car, and it was located at the corner of Picasso and Camino Pescadero.

"A paintball gun was discovered in plain view at the feet of a rear passenger," Calderon said. "There was also a bag of paintballs in the vehicle and a paintball in one of the passengers’ pockets."

The four men inside the car were identified as Elliot Couillard, 19, of Ventura, Jelani Bell, 20, of Oxnard, Alonzo Gude, 21, of Ventura, and Marques Rusell, 21, of Oxnard.

Alonzo Gude Click to view larger
Alonzo Gude
Marques Rusell Click to view larger
Marques Rusell

All men were arrested on suspicion of felony assault and conspiracy, Calderon said.

They remained in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $30,000, Calderon said on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 