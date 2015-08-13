Four Montecito Churches Donate Backpacks, School Supplies to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Students

Advice

With the new school year fast approaching, members of four Montecito (M4) churches recently came together to assemble 300 backpacks and school supplies that they collectively donated for low-income youth living in Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s (PSHH) affordable housing complexes at Dahlia Court I/II, Chapel Court and St. Vincent Gardens.



Montecito Covenant Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church collected the funds and purchased the backpacks along with thousands of crucial school items, such as pencils, sharpeners, pens, glue sticks, highlighters, notebooks, geometry compasses, rulers and erasers.

In addition to stuffing the backpacks with the supplies, members of the four congregations wrote each student a heartening message.



“It’s been inspiring to watch these four congregations come together during the past six years to outfit these students with nearly everything they need to take on the school year,” said John Fowler, PSHH president and CEO. "These gifts are helping in the creation of an educational base that will be vital as these students advance and move onto their careers. We can’t thank everyone enough for pitching in!”



The backpacks with supplies will be distributed to the students before classes begin in the fall.



The backpacks will be going to students enrolled in PSHH’s after school Youth Education Enhancement Program, which helps children with student literacy, English and math skills. The program operates at 10 PSHH housing sites, with 14 after-school educators who help 344 students each day during the school year. The program continued operating over the summer months, reaching over 300 students.

About Peoples' Self-Help Housing

Founded in 1970, PSHH is an award winning non-profit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, veterans, the disabled and the formerly homeless.

With nearly 1,200 self-help homes completed and over 1,500 rental units developed, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 805.781.3088.

—Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing the M4 community and Peoples' Self-Help Housing.