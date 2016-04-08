Four Named to Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors

Four accomplished individuals have been elected to the Santa Barbara Symphony board of directors. Don Gilman, George Konstantinow, Michelle Richardson and Robert W. Weinman will each serve a three-year term.

Don Gilman is an internationally recognized author, speaker, trainer and executive coach.

He currently serves as executive director of the Institute for the Advancement of Critical Thinking and as a senior faculty member at the American Management Association.

He also heads Gilman Consulting Group, which specializes in executive coaching for leaders of high-tech companies.

Previously, he served as director of strategic marketing at a division of Bosch, including more than two years at the firm’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, and held various management positions at Vetronix, Litton Guidance and Control Systems, and Delco Systems Operations.

Gilman holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Westmont College, a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from UC Santa Barbara, a master’s degree in engineering management from West Coast University in Los Angeles and a doctorate in organization change from Pepperdine University.

His latest book, Outsmarting V.U.C.A., is scheduled to be published in June.

He is currently a board member for the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Coastal Housing Coalition and the Institute of Management Consultants.

Gilman serves on the governance committee for the Santa Barbara Symphony board of directors.

George Konstantinow is a consultant and analyst in healthcare information technology.

He earned a degree in biomedical engineering at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and conducted research as an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at Duke University Medical Center, where he pioneered medical imaging technology used in the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease.

Having relocated to Santa Barbara in 1985, he worked in systems engineering at Hughes Aircraft and Delco Electronics and later served as manager of information technology at Unisys, director of networking and telecommunications at Santa Barbara City College and director of research and development with the ISERA Group.

A member of various professional societies, Konstantinow sits on the Board of the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara and of the IEEE Central Coast Section, with membership and fundraising activities focusing on scholarships and grants to pre-university and university-level science and engineering students.

He is a board director for Ensemble Theatre Company and also supports the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Konstantinow serves on the education and finance committees for the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors.

Michelle Richardson is a senior vice president at Montecito Bank & Trust, where she oversees the Business Intelligence department and the Office of Project Management. She is also a member of the bank’s senior management committee.

Richardson began working for Montecito Bank & Trust as a management consultant in December 2007 and went on to hold a succession of vice president titles there before being appointed to her current position in July 2015.

Previously, she served as a vice president and senior business systems analyst at Pacific Capital Bancorp in Santa Barbara and held controller and finance positions at General Dynamics’ California Technical Center and its antecedent, Delco Systems, both in Goleta.

She began her career as a program controls analyst at the Santa Barbara Research Center, also in Goleta.

Her volunteer efforts include United Way, Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara and several local schools.

Richardson holds a master’s degree in confluent education and organizational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, both from UCSB.

She serves on the governance committee for the Santa Barbara Symphony board of directors.

Robert W. Weinman is a retired physicist who earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics at Cornell University and a Ph.D. in theoretical physics at Caltech before pursuing postdoctoral studies in elementary particle theory at Tel Aviv University.

Weinman spent his entire career at Northrop, joining the company as a research scientist and later serving as a section manager for the MX missile program.

He was awarded consecutive National Science Foundation and Westinghouse fellowships in the early to mid-1960s.

Weinman generously supports many performing arts organizations and cultural institutions regionally and beyond, including the Music Academy of the West, Camerata Pacifica, UCSB Arts & Lectures, Long Beach Opera, Opera Santa Barbara, the Los Angeles Opera, the Museum of Contemporary Art (Los Angeles), the Metropolitan Opera and the Whitney Museum.

He serves on the artistic planning committee for the Santa Barbara Symphony board of directors.

The Santa Barbara Symphony was founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra. Consistently lauded for its unique ability to present brilliant concerts, engage the community and deliver dynamic music education programs, the organization prizes both innovation and artistic excellence and is widely recognized as one of the region’s premier cultural institutions.

Its award-winning Music Education Center serves some 5,000 students throughout Santa Barbara County each year.

Charismatic Israeli conductor Nir Kabaretti was appointed music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony in 2006.

For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.