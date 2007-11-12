Four Passing Touchdowns Propel Uribe to Honors

Quarterback John Uribe took home the male Athlete of the Week behindhis four touchdowns in a 35-32 win over Dos Pueblos on Friday.

Due to the Veteran’s Day holiday, there was a thin crowd at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, but the teams that did show up had this to report.

Santa Barbara High School

Quarterback John Uribe took home the male Athlete of the Week behind his four touchdowns in a 35-32 win over Dos Pueblos on Friday.

The win secures the city championship and more importantly a berth in the CIF playoffs in which they will face Newbury Park next week.

The Santa Barbara High School Women’s Tennis team has won its last four matches in a row, placing them in the CIF semi-finals.

They will face off against Murrieta Valley next week, an accomplished team that has already beat the defending CIF champions. A win will put them into the CIF finals.

Dos Pueblos High School

DP Tennis player Jordan Dockendorf came away with the Athlete of the Week with her victory in the CIF playoffs.

Bishop Diego High School

With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals pulled out a commanding victory over Fillmore, winning 41-0.

“We played our best half of football all year,” said head coach Tom Crawford about his 34-point halftime lead.

Crawford praised fullback RJ Escamilla, who did a great job of blocking for running back Aaron Skinner who had two touchdowns on the day.

Finishing second in the Frontier League, they earned their right to compete in the CIF playoffs where they will face Mary Star of the Sea in round one.