Four Paws Up for Affordable Vaccine Clinic

Santa Barbara County pet owners are encouraged bring their pets to the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Affordable Vaccine Clinic 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road.
Keeping pets currently vaccinated protects their health. Wearing the dog license shows a dog is owned, vaccinated and cared for. Animals that are wearing licenses and micro-chipped are quickly and easily returned to their owners if the animal becomes lost.
Project PetSafe's Saturday clinic provides the following:
» Affordable vaccinations for dogs and cats:
Rabies $10
DHPP $14
Bordetella $14
FVRCP $14
» Special discount microchip — $14 in honor of Valentine’s Day
» Santa Barbara County Dog Licenses
No appointment is needed. All dogs must be on leash; cats in carriers welcome.
For more information, contact Project PetSafe, 934-6968.
— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.