Four Paws Up for Pet Vaccine Clinic

Low-cost rabies shots and other preventive treatments offered at C.A.R.E.4Paws April 8 event in Los Alamos

C.A.R.E.4Paws will host its first low-cost vaccine clinic for Los Alamos pet owners, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, 429 Leslie St.

Community members can get rabies vaccines for their dogs and cats for $5, while other vaccines and microchips, flea medication and deworming treatment cost $10.

Animal Services’ Project PetSafe will sell dog licenses. Plus, low-income pet owners will have a chance to sign their dogs and cats up for a free spay/neuter surgery through C.A.R.E.4Paws.

C.A.R.E.4Paws (short for Community Awareness, Responsibility & Education) works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and their families in Santa Barbara County.

The nonprofit hosts weekly spay/neuter days and vaccine clinics for cats and dogs as well as larger vaccine events that usually attract hundreds of pet owners.

C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts these clinics as part of its bilingual Community Outreach Program, which targets “critical” areas countywide — communities with high numbers of unaltered, unvaccinated animals and where pet owners have limited access to affordable, accessible pet services.

To facilitate the spay/neuter surgeries, the organization has its own mobile clinic and partners with a dozen veterinary clinics countywide.

C.A.R.E.4Paws focuses most of its outreach and spay/neuter efforts on cities such as Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara’s East- and Westside.

While the organization has helped many Los Almost pet owners since its founding in 2009, the April 8 clinic marks the first time its community outreach team and Spay Mobile will be working directly in the city.

“Our goal is always to work closely with pet owners in need and ensure they have access to affordable services,” said Carlos Abitia, cofounder and Community Outreach & Youth Program director.

“This way you avoid the birth of countless unwanted litters of kittens and puppies and reduce the likelihood of more animals ending up homeless or neglected.”

Through its work, C.A.R.E.4Paws has made a big dent in Santa Barbara County’s pet overpopulation problem and has helped changed mentalities around pet ownership, Abitia said.

At the April 8 clinic, C.A.R.E.4Paws will provide $5 rabies vaccines, $10 distemper parvo (DHPP) for dogs and $10 feline distemper (FVRCP). Microchips, dewormer and topical flea treatment also cost $10 each.

Low-income pet owners can schedule a free spay/neuter, to take place at one of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ partner veterinary clinics or in its Spay Mobile. Additionally, Project PetSafe will be onsite to sell pet licenses from $25.

Supporters of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Community Outreach and Spay/Neuter Programs include Roy & Ida Eagle Foundation, Chrissie’s Fund, Petco Foundation, Santa Barbara Humane Society, Wood-Claeyssens Foundation and Companion Animal Placement Assistance.

For more details, visit care4paws.org, call 968-2273 or email [email protected]

— Isabelle Gullo for C.A.R.E.4Paws.