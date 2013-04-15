Four People Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Goleta

As part of Goleta’s commitment to public safety, Goleta police conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Storke and Phelps roads in Goleta.

This operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in Goleta.

Here are the results of the checkpoint:

» Vehicles screened — 818

» DUI arrests — 2

» Other arrests — 2

» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 2

» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 1

» Vehicles impounded for one day — 2

» Criminal citations — 6

» Miscellaneous traffic citations — 3

» Driver’s evaluated for DUI (alcohol/drugs) — 22 (determined to be not impaired)

A 23-year-old Goleta woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

A 20-year-old Isla Vista man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A 20-year-old Goleta man was arrested for providing false information to a peace officer and on suspicion of public intoxication.

A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.