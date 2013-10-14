Four People Flee Burning Home in Santa Maria

Blaze on Claremont Place began in the garage; cause remains under investigation

Four people escaped injury late Sunday night after fire broke out at a Santa Maria home, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in a residence on the 1400 block of Claremont Place, and firefighters arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames, which were threatening the main structure, said Battalion Chief Mike Barneich.

"An aggressive interior attack coordinated with ventilation crews operating on the roof, the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes," Barneich said.

No injuries were reported.

Initial damage estimate was $75,000 to the structure and $25,000 to its contents, Barneich said.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

