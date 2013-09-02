Four People Hurt in Accident Near Sisquoc

Four people were injured early Monday in a vehicle accident near Sisquoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 5:45 a.m. on Foxen Canyon Road near Orcutt Gary Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extricate some of the victims from the wreckage, Sadecki said.

Two were seriously hurt, with one being flown to an area hospital and the other being taken by ground ambulance. The other two patients suffered only minor injuries.

Cause of the accident was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

