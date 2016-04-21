Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Four Pioneer Valley High School Earn Top PSAT Scores

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | April 21, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Four Pioneer Valley High School students are now part of the National Hispanic Recognition Program for scoring within the top 2.5 percent of all Hispanic and Latino PSAT test takers in the Western region.

The recognition allows 11th-graders Erik Ruiz, Joseph Soria, Daniel Segura and Analiese Ramirez to highlight their outstanding accomplishments to top colleges and universities, according to Assistant Principal Elyssa Chavarria.

Students Daniel Segura and Erik Ruiz plan to serve as positive role models for younger students.

“The greatest reward of the recognition is that it not only highlights my Latino heritage but rewards my parents for the sacrifices they have made for me,’’ Ruiz said.

In addition, Analiese Ramirez qualified for the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program, making her one of the 50,000 highest-scoring participants out of about 1.5 million entrants.

Each year, the NHRP recognizes about 5,000-250,000 Hispanic/Latino juniors who take the test. To be eligible, you must be at least one-quarter Hispanic/Latino.

Hispanic/Latino is an ethnic category, not a racial category, so students can be of any race, according to the NHRP.

​— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 