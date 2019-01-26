Four Players Score In Double Figures in Westmont Women’s Win

College Basketball

In a Golden State Athletic Conference match-up of NAIA top-25 opponents, No. 14 Westmont (15-6, 8-3 GSAC) used solid shooting and a tenacious defense to defeat No. 24 Arizona Christian (15-8, 8-3) by a score of 73-60.

The two teams are now tied for second place in the GSAC standings.

Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by freshman post Sydney Brown who connected for 18 points while pulling down nine rebounds. Brown also notched two blocks. Freshman guard Iyree Jarrett tallied 17 points, while making seven of 10 from the floor, including two of four from three-point range.

Sophomore guard Lauren Tsuneishi landed five of 10 three-point attempts to score 15 points. Tsuneishi also had three assists.

"Lauren played like such a veteran today," noted Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "Time after time she knocked down really big shots. Arizona Christian made a lot of tough shots, in the second half especially, and was threatening to come back. I felt like every time that happened, Lauren would step up and hit a big three for us and get the momentum back in our favor."

Freshman post Kaitlin Larson added to the Warriors' cause with a double-double consisting of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Larson also dished off three assists. Both starting post players recorded four offensive rebounds each.

Courtney Christmas led the Firestorm with 19 points and seven rebounds. Makayla Enders added 15 points and Jada Willingham notched 14.