Four Promoted in Santa Barbara City Fire Department

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department held a ceremony Friday to recognize the promotion of four department members.

Promotional recipients included:

» Jim Bryden, promoted to the position of fire division chief after 13 years serving the department as a fire battalion chief.

» Mike De Ponce, promoted to the position of fire battalion chief after five years as a fire captain.

» Bob Kendall, promoted to the position of fire captain after 11 years as a fire engineer.

» Brad Waters, promoted to the position of fire captain after eight years as a fire engineer.



Each promotional recipient selected a family member or friend to perform the ceremonial pinning of the badge representing their new rank.

The promotional process includes fiercely competitive testing and oral interviews that require months of preparation from qualified candidates.

Join us in congratulating our promotional recipients.