Four Providence Student Ensembles to Present Spring Concert on Friday

The Providence spring concert, featuring the high school Chorale and Chamber Singers, the middle school Chorus and the youth ensemble, Laudate, which includes children from grades 3-6 from Providence Lower School and the Santa Barbara community, will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday, March 20.

The stone walls of the beautiful Trinity Episcopal Church will reverberate with a mix of choral music spanning the ages, featuring a 12th-century Icelandic hymn that the Chamber Singers debuted at a recent Westmont College chapel service.

Choral music from the Renaissance through the 21st century, including several American folk songs, fill out the eclectic program, under the direction of Rebecca Leftwich Hodson.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased at the door. Seating is unreserved. Ticket sales begin at 6:15 p.m. and the doors will open by 6:40 p.m.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.