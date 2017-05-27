Four San Marcos Track & Field Athletes Qualify for CIF State Championships

Track & Field

Four San Marcos track and field athletes finished in the top six in their respective events at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet on Friday night and advanced to the CIF State Championships.

Erica Schroeder will be making her third straight trip to the State Meet at Buchanan High in Clovis by finishing fourth in the girls 800 meters at Arcadia High. Allie Jones, Brian Nnoli and Jason Peterson will be making their State Meet debuts.

Jones placed second in the girls 100-meter hurdles in a personal record of 13.90. Agoura’s Tara Jones took first in 13.45.

Nnoli was runner-up in the boys triple jump with a leap of 47-00.50. CJ Stevenson of Great Oak took first in 48-09.

Jason Peterson of the Royals ran a PR of 1:55.71 and finished sixth in the boys 800 to book a trip to Clovis.

Also advancing to the State Meet is Haleigh Batty of Cabrillo in the girls long jump. She placed fifth with a leap of 18-10.75.

High jumpers Beau Allen of San Marcos and Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos failed to advance. Both cleared 6-5. Allen, a sophomore, came in seventh place after losing a jump-off with Destin Flucas of Cerritos. He cleared 6-6 to earn the final state berth. Kemmerer finished in 10th place.

