Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Four San Marcos Track & Field Athletes Qualify for CIF State Championships

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 27, 2017 | 1:05 a.m.

Four San Marcos track and field athletes finished in the top six in their respective events at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet on Friday night and advanced to the CIF State Championships.

Allie Jones of San Marcos advances to the State Meet in the 100 hurdles Click to view larger
Allie Jones of San Marcos advances to the State Meet in the 100 hurdles (Noozhawk File Photo)

Erica Schroeder will be making her third straight trip to the State Meet at Buchanan High in Clovis by finishing fourth in the girls 800 meters at Arcadia High. Allie Jones, Brian Nnoli and Jason Peterson will be making their State Meet debuts.

Jones placed second in the girls 100-meter hurdles in a personal record of 13.90. Agoura’s Tara Jones took first in 13.45.

Nnoli was runner-up in the boys triple jump with a leap of 47-00.50. CJ Stevenson of Great Oak took first in 48-09.

Jason Peterson of the Royals ran a PR of 1:55.71 and finished sixth in the boys 800 to book a trip to Clovis.

Also advancing to the State Meet is Haleigh Batty of Cabrillo in the girls long jump. She placed fifth with a leap of 18-10.75.

High jumpers Beau Allen of San Marcos and Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos failed to advance. Both cleared 6-5. Allen, a sophomore, came in seventh place after losing a jump-off with Destin Flucas of Cerritos. He cleared 6-6 to earn the final state berth.  Kemmerer finished in 10th place.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 