Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Four San Marcos Student Athletes Headed to NCAA Division 1 Programs

A total of 8 Royals sign college offers, Jackson Stormo with Pepperdine, Jenny Nnoli with UCLA, Sam Fuller with Air Force Academy and Kaela Cleary with BYU

San Marcos college signees for April 2018 Click to view larger
The San Marcos student athletes to sign letters of intent in April are, from left: Sean Hopkins (Grinnell, swimming), Kaela Cleary (BYU, track), Kai Sanvictores (Colorado State-Pueblo, lacrosse), Sierra Palladino (Westmont, soccer), Jackson Stormo (Pepperdine, basketball), Sam Fuller (Air Force Academy, water polo), Jenny Nnoli (UCLA, track) and Jason Peterson (Westmont, track). (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2018 | 8:41 p.m.

Basketball star Jackson Stormo and track and field standout Jenny Nnoli led an impressive group of eight San Marcos student athletes that signed college letters of intent on Wednesday.

Stormo, the Royals’ 6-foot-9 center who led them to the CIF-SS 2A Division title — the first boys basketball title in school history —and was named the 2A Player of the Year, officially signed with Pepperdine University.

Nnoli, an outstanding sprinter for the San Marcos track team, is headed to UCLA. 

Also signing with Division 1 programs were water polo player Sam Fuller with the Air Force Academy and distance runner Kaela Cleary with BYU.

Jason Peterson, a State Meet qualifier in the 800 meters last year, signed to run at Westmont College and standout girls soccer Sierra Palladino is taking her game and powerful left foot to Montecito to play for the Warriors.

Rounding out the signees are swimmer Sean Hopkins, who is headed to Grinnell College in Iowa, and lacrosse player Kai Sanvictores, who will continue his career at Colorado State-Pueblo.

Stormo said the Royals’ success this past season improved his recruitment opportunities. 

“Since the beginning of the recruiting I knew the biggest thing was to win, and we accomplished that this year,” he said. “We won a lot of games. I know that helped me personally, but it was definitely a good team. It was an amazing team experience that I’ll never forget.”

Stormo is excited to continue his career to Pepperdine and still be close to home.

“If you can leave Santa Barbara for anywhere it might as well be Malibu,” he cracked.

Nnoli said UCLA was the right choice for her because she liked the campus, it was close to home and it had a pre-med program.
She learned about the offer from UCLA while competing at the Arcadia Invitational last weekend.

“I started tearing up,” she said of her reaction to the news. “It was really emotional. I was like, ‘Wow!’ All the hard work paid off.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 