Four San Marcos Student Athletes Headed to NCAA Division 1 Programs

A total of 8 Royals sign college offers, Jackson Stormo with Pepperdine, Jenny Nnoli with UCLA, Sam Fuller with Air Force Academy and Kaela Cleary with BYU

Basketball star Jackson Stormo and track and field standout Jenny Nnoli led an impressive group of eight San Marcos student athletes that signed college letters of intent on Wednesday.

Stormo, the Royals’ 6-foot-9 center who led them to the CIF-SS 2A Division title — the first boys basketball title in school history —and was named the 2A Player of the Year, officially signed with Pepperdine University.

Nnoli, an outstanding sprinter for the San Marcos track team, is headed to UCLA.

Also signing with Division 1 programs were water polo player Sam Fuller with the Air Force Academy and distance runner Kaela Cleary with BYU.

Jason Peterson, a State Meet qualifier in the 800 meters last year, signed to run at Westmont College and standout girls soccer Sierra Palladino is taking her game and powerful left foot to Montecito to play for the Warriors.

Rounding out the signees are swimmer Sean Hopkins, who is headed to Grinnell College in Iowa, and lacrosse player Kai Sanvictores, who will continue his career at Colorado State-Pueblo.

Stormo said the Royals’ success this past season improved his recruitment opportunities.

“Since the beginning of the recruiting I knew the biggest thing was to win, and we accomplished that this year,” he said. “We won a lot of games. I know that helped me personally, but it was definitely a good team. It was an amazing team experience that I’ll never forget.”

Stormo is excited to continue his career to Pepperdine and still be close to home.

“If you can leave Santa Barbara for anywhere it might as well be Malibu,” he cracked.

Nnoli said UCLA was the right choice for her because she liked the campus, it was close to home and it had a pre-med program.

She learned about the offer from UCLA while competing at the Arcadia Invitational last weekend.

“I started tearing up,” she said of her reaction to the news. “It was really emotional. I was like, ‘Wow!’ All the hard work paid off.”

