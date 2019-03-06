4 Santa Barbara City Council Seats Up for Election in November

City says election night results could be delayed depending on what contractor it uses for ballot counting

This November could bring a sweeping change to the Santa Barbara City Council.

Four seats are up for grabs in what could be a transformative year for the seven-member panel.

With district elections, each candidate has to reside in the district he or she seeks to represent.

On the November ballot will be District 1 (Eastside), District 2 (Mesa), District 3 (Westside), and District 6 (downtown).

Councilman Jason Dominguez, who represents District 1, will run for a second term. District 2 Councilman Randy Rowse cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

Oscar Gutierrez, District 3 councilman, won a special election for the seat in 2018, and will try to be re-elected this fall, while newly appointed Councilwoman Meagan Harmon is expected to run for the District 6 seat, although she has not yet announced it.

It's too early to know all the candidates who will enter the city election races, since the filing period to pull papers doesn't open until July and the deadline to file is not until August.

Some people are already thinking about a run, however, and they are attempting to line up endorsements and financial support.

Another unknown for November is how quickly the ballots will be counted.

It's possible that election night results will be delayed, City Administrator Paul Casey said.

Santa Barbara is considering contracting with Los Angeles to run the election, which means ballots would have to be driven 100-plus miles on election night, Casey said.

The city is the only one in Santa Barbara County with odd-year elections, and the county is doing a remodeling project in its elections office so cannot administer the election this fall, Casey said.

Santa Barbara has run its own elections in the past, but may not be able to this year, since the consultant it usually contracts with to process ballots went out of business.

The council has not yet made a decision on that matter, but Casey said it is a possibility.

Looking ahead to November

Dominguez, an attorney, won his District 1 seat in 2015, and plans to run for re-election this year. He is a Democrat, but isn't liked by the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party establishment, so party leaders are likely to try and run a strong candidate against him in November.

He is not a Democratic Party guy because he tends to go into issues for himself on the dais, and put himself and his agenda before the party's.

He has spent much of his past four years on the City Council feuding with Mayor Cathy Murillo, but he still has assembled a large base of support for himself.

Dominguez is well-liked by political moderates for his strong stance on cleaning up city parks, particularly in his district on the Eastside, and working on the homeless problem on State Street and other parts of town.

Of all the members of the council, Dominguez exudes the most rebel mentality, avoiding backstage machinations, and instead trying to hash out the details in public, from the dais.

As of early March, no other candidate had declared an intention to run for the seat.

Rowse, who owns the Paradise Cafe, is the City Council's constant moderate and business voice on the dais. He has served two terms and cannot run again due to term limits, which leaves the District 2 seat wide open.

Longtime Santa Barbara Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan is expected to run for the spot.

Jordan has racked up immense knowledge of local planning issues while on the commission, and he is an early frontrunner for the seat. He is expected to seek the Democratic Party's endorsement as well.

Another candidate in the race already is Tavis Boise, a student at California State University, Channel Islands. Boise is a Santa Barbara native who attended Dos Pueblos High School and previously graduated from San Francisco State University, according to his campaign website.

In the race for District 3, Gutierrez plans to run for re-election to continue representing the Westside neighborhoods. He was appointed to the seat before winning election last year, and has largely satisfied his base during his first year on the City Council.

He is frequently the voice of diversity on the council. In his first meeting, he asked if Airbnb discriminated against Latinos in its rental practices — a question that only he would ask, as an advocate for his Westside base, where he grew up.

No one else has announced plans to run for the seat yet.

His previous opponent, Michael Vidal, never really gained enough traction to threaten Gutierrez.

The District 6 race could be the most dynamic, since the seat was vacated by now-Second District County Supervisor Gregg Hart, and Harmon is fresh off her appointment to the position on Feb. 12.

Harmon has not formally announced that she will run for the seat, but it is expected that she will.

Other candidates could come from the field of 10 people who applied for the appointment, including Gina Fischer, a policy aide for Third District county Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

Fischer sought the appointment and didn't get it, but plans to run a full campaign for the seat in November.

She has already racked up endorsements, including state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Hartmann, former Second District county Supervisor Janet Wolf, and Santa Barbara Unified School District board member Laura Capps.

