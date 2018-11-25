4 Santa Maria Men Arrested on Residential Prowling, Conspiracy Charges

Four Santa Maria men were arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of residential prowling in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Jose Sandoval, 23, was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen handgun, prowling, conspiracy, vehicle tampering and concealing evidence, said Sgt. Jarrett Morris.

Rodolfo Gutierrez Mora, 19, Christian Sandoval Chavez, 18, and Pedro Gutierrez, 20, were also arrested and booked on suspicion of conspiracy, prowling and vehicle tampering, Morris said.

Chavez and Gutierrez were on probation at the time of their arrest and Mora was out on bail for a prior felony arrest.

An Orcutt resident called 9-1-1 at about 3:36 p.m. on Saturday to report that suspects from a theft the night before were in the area, Morris said.

Deputies from Santa Maria responded and arrested the four men. Sandoval also allegedly tossed a 9-mm handgun into the bushes of a home.

All four men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $35,000 each.

Authorities were trying to determine if the suspects are linked to similar thefts in the region.

Anyone with information regarding other crimes possibly committed by the suspects is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171. People can also visit www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.