Four SB Saints Teams Win Youth Football League Playoff Openers

Tight end Nicholas Rodriguez is the leading scorer for the Junior Division Santa Barbara Saints football team. The Saints defeated Camarillo 36-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 25, 2017 | 9:24 a.m.

Four Santa Barbara YFL football teams won their opening playoff games to advance to the semifinals in the Gold Coast Youth Football League.

The Bantam Division Saints blanked Carpinteria 22-0; the Freshman Saints defeated the Simi Valley Bulldogs 18-6, the Sophomore Saints shut out Fillmore 30-0 and the Junior Division Saints routed Camarillo 36-0.

The semifinal matchups— Bantam: Santa Barbara (7-2) vs. Newbury Park (8-1); Freshman: Santa Barbara vs. Oxnard; Sophomores: Santa Barbara vs. Ventura; Juniors: Santa Barbara vs. Simi Valley.

The Saints' Mighty Mites and Senior Division teams open the postseason this weekend. The Mighty Mites play at the Fillmore Raiders, while the Seniors host Saugus at Bishop Diego at 11 a.m.

