Four SBCC Players Make First-Team All-American Pacific League Football

Football

Nine SBCC football players have been named to the All-American Pacific League team.

Sophomore running back Manny Nwosu and freshman guard Jake Tourtillotte were first-team choices on offense. Sophomore cornerback Russell Enholm and freshman defensive end Chayvis Curry were first-team defense.

Nwosu, a 6-foot, 225-pounder from Dos Pueblos High, became the first SBCC running back to rush for 1,000 yards in 47 years.

He had six 100-yard games with a single-game high of 199 yards vs. L.A. Southwest, the fourth-highest total in school history. He finished with 1,080 yards on 192 carries for a 5.6-yard average. He led the team in scoring with 68 points (9 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs, one 2-point PAT).

Tourtillotte is a 6-3, 325-pound freshman from Cabrillo High in Lompoc. Enholm, a former Santa Barbara High standout, had 40 tackles and led the Vaqueros in interceptions (3) and blocked kicks (3). Curry, a 6-3 freshman from Fresno, was second in tackles with 56 in eight games. He led the squad in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (9).

Five players made the All-APL second team -- sophomore center Wyatt Gardner, freshman wide receiver Donald Lambert, freshman linebacker Chase Elliott, freshman cornerback Terrell Jennings and freshman utility Houston Little.

Little, from Red Oak, Texas, was a triple threat. He played safety on defense, was the long snapper on kicks and also returned punts. He was the Vaqueros’ leading tackler with 70, including 31 solo. Elliott was fourth in tackles with 52.

Lambert caught 24 passes for 474 yards (19.8 average) and six touchdowns.



