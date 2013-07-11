4 Beaches Taken Off Warning Status for Contamination

Santa Barbara County officials put four South Coast beaches on warning status due to higher-than-usual bacterial levels this week, but determined water quality was at safe levels by Thursday afternoon.

The sampling results, for the week of July 8, prompted the county to post yellow warning signs at each beach, advising people to stay away from ocean water, creek mouths and storm drains until more testing shows the water quality has improved.

Signs were posted Wednesday morning at El Capitan State Beach, Sands Beach at Coal Oil Point, Arroyo Burro Beach and Butterfly Beach, but new sampling showed the results improved, according to Willi Brummett of Environmental Health Services.

Only Arroyo Burro Beach had a junior lifeguard program — run by the County Parks Department — and the county let program leaders decide what to do about the warning status, Brummett said.

The county’s Environmental Health Services Department performs regular ocean water testing, and weekly results can be found by clicking here.

