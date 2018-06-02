Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:04 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Four Step Into New Leadership Roles at SBCC

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | June 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Pamela Ralston Click to view larger
Pamela Ralston
Priscilla Mora Click to view larger
Priscilla Mora

Santa Barbara City College has appointed four individuals to new leadership positions on campus. They are:

» Pamela Ralston, interim executive vice president of educational programs. Her one-year appointment at SBCC starts June 18.

Robert Morales Click to view larger
Robert Morales

Ralston has extensive experience in higher education. In 2003, she became a tenured faculty member at Tacoma Community College in Washington State, teaching English composition, reading and literature, and eventually becoming the division chair.

In 2008, she accepted a dean’s position at Cuesta College, overseeing the arts, humanities and social sciences. Most recently, since 2016, she held the position of vice president of student learning at College of the Desert, overseeing all educational programs at the college.

Ralston has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Oregon, a master’s degree in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and a Ph.D in comparative literature and cultural studies also from the University of Washington.

“Santa Barbara City College is an outstanding institution and I’m honored to be invited to serve as interim executive vice president. I welcome the opportunity to join faculty and staff so fully committed to students and to providing excellent education and strong support for their success,” she said.

» Priscilla Mora, dean of educational programs (arts, humanities, social sciences)

Mora has been teaching ESL for more than 25 years and has served in numerous leadership capacities at SBCC, including department chair, ESL assessment director, noncredit liaison, and program coordinator. She was elected to serve as Academic Senate president from 2016-18.

Mora earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and her Ph.D in TESOL from New York University. Before coming to SBCC in 2007, she taught at several other California community colleges and worked in Japan for more than six years.

"I am incredibly happy to serve the college, my colleagues, and our students in this new role," Mora said. "Being part of this institution has been a gift, and I look forward to our continued work together."

» Robert Morales, director of facilities

After serving as interim director of facilities for the past 15 months, Morales was selected as the permanent director. He began his career at SBCC 16 years ago, serving in multiple roles, from purchasing manager to director of administrative services/emergency response.

Before joining SBCC, he worked for the Santa Barbara Research Center and Motion Engineering, Inc., both in Goleta. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

“It is an honor to be selected as the new director of facilities and I am honored to be able to work with an outstanding facilities team to support the students, staff and surrounding community who utilize our campus and facilities on a daily basis,” Morales said.

“My goal is to operate and maintain our campus facilities and infrastructure at a level that is essential to support campus functions today and into the future," he said.

» Cesar Perfecto, assistant controller

Perfecto will be joining SBCC as the new assistant controller.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

