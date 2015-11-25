Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:29 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Four SurfMedia Communications Employees Receive Promotions

By Amy Bernstein for SurfMedia Communications | November 25, 2015 | 8:27 a.m.

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce the promotion of four employees, including Meighann A. Helene, Angel Pacheco, Flannery Hill and Amy Bernstein.

Meighann A. Helene takes over the position of digital marketing manager. Helene will manage the agency’s growing digital marketing and social media team and services. 

As part of full service public relations and marketing, SurfMedia provides digital marketing and strategy and implementation, including content strategy, social media, email marketing, analysis, website development and video production.

Helene is the recipient of awards from Distributive Education Clubs of America and the 2012 Western Collegiate Model United Nations (WestMun) Conference.

Meighann A. Helene

She was a speaker and panelist at the 2013 Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Conference in San Diego, discussing the “Culture of Philanthropy” and was recognized for her video production work in the nonprofit sector.

Helene has served on the board of the SBCC Foundation Alumni Association and is currently an advisory board member for Fishbon and board member for TV Santa Barbara. 

She also continues to exhibit and perform as an established artist, performer and international award-winning film producer

Angel Pacheco

Pacheco has been promoted to the position of public relations director.

He will continue to lead public relations and marketing efforts as an account executive for SurfMedia clients and will now also serve as a primary liaison for regional news and community media organizations.

Prior to joining SurfMedia in 2014, Pacheco worked as a staff writer at the Santa Barbara News-Press for seven years, covering everything from the devastating Tea Fire in southern Santa Barbara County to court cases that drew national attention, such as the trial of Jesse James Hollywood. 

Pacheco received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly). While studying at Cal Poly, Pacheco also studied journalism and served as a copy editor and reporter for the Mustang Daily student newspaper. 

Flannery Hill

SurfMedia is pleased to announce the promotion of Flannery Hill to the position of senior account executive.

Since joining SurfMedia in 2013, Hill leads client public relations and marketing campaigns with a deep sense of civic duty, bringing a background in communications for nonprofit organizations and political action committees. 

Hill attended New York University (NYU) and received her bachelor’s degrees in political science and German from UC Santa Barbara.

While in New York City, she worked for the German Academic Exchange Service, interned for Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s Health and Corporate Communications team and wrote web editorials for Time Out New York magazine.

As a teen, Hill served as the first youth-member on the board of trustees at Planned Parenthood Golden Gate in San Francisco. Hill also interned with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s public relations team.

Amy Bernstein

Bernstein rises to the position of public relations and marketing associate. She joined SurfMedia as a public relations associate in May 2014 and leads media relations and marketing campaigns including media sponsorship and advertising coordination.

Prior to joining SurfMedia, Bernstein interned with Special Olympics Santa Barbara, Direct Relief and Breathe California, a nonprofit that raises awareness for clean air and healthy lungs. 

Bernstein received her bachelor’s degree in communication from Santa Clara University. While studying at Santa Clara, Bernstein was the vice president of membership for The Communication Honors Society, where she recruited new members and promoted events.

In her spare time, she enjoys running, reading and finding new recipes.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, visit www.surfmedia.com or call 805.687.3322.

 

