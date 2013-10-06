Four Suspected Gang Members Facing Assault Charges

Four suspected gang members are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connect with two violent attacks that occurred in 2010 and 2012, the Santa Maria Police Department reported Sunday.

Two of the suspects — Anthony Noska, 28, and Raymond Cardona, 22 — were arrested Thursday, Sgt. Jack Dunn said.

He said the other two — Jonathan Hays, 23, and Arturo Renteria, 29 — already were in custody on unrelated charges.

All four "are believed to be high-level, high-ranking criminal street gang members," Dunn said.

Details on the assaults were not provided by police.

