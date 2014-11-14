Four Suspects Arrested After Two Home Invasion Robberies at Same Isla Vista Apartment

Four suspects wanted in connection with two home invasion robberies at the same Isla Vista residence on the same day are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The suspects are all from Central California and were arrested over the course of the past several weeks with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Coalinga Police Department, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department and the Fresno Police Department.

The investigation began on Oct. 22 at approximately 1:45 a.m. when three male suspects committed a home invasion robbery at an apartment in the 700 block of Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista.

During the robbery, the suspects held the victims at knife point, physically assaulted them, threatened that they had a gun and stole property from inside of the apartment.

Approximately 14 hours later, at around 3 p.m., three suspects, which included a different third suspect, returned to the residence and held the victims again at knife point and stole additional items from the residence.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives through the course of their investigation identified the four suspects involved in the two drug related crimes.

They discovered that one of the suspects was acquainted with the residence and that the group traveled to Isla Vista specifically to target that location.

Several hours after the second robbery, detectives located 23-year-old Saul Garcia Tirado from King City at a fast-food restaurant in Goleta where he was taken into custody for his participation in the first robbery.

On Oct. 28, sheriff’s detectives traveled to Coalinga to serve a search warrant with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department and the Coalinga Police Department.

During that operation, 24-year-old Robert Clay Palmer, who was identified as being the third suspect in the second robbery, was located and arrested for his participation.

On Nov. 8, 24-year-old Julian Ackerman from Coalinga was arrested in the City of Fresno by the Fresno Police Department.

Ackerman had an outstanding warrant out of Santa Barbara County for his participation in both Isla Vista robberies.

On Nov. 13, 27-year-old Buddy Baker of Fresno was located by the Coalinga Police Department in Coalinga and arrested on his outstanding arrest warrant from Santa Barbara County for his participation in both Isla Vista robberies.

Bail is set for each suspect at $500,000.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the allied agencies involved for their participation in bringing this investigation to a swift and successful conclusion.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.